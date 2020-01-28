Fog before Kobe Bryant’s fatal crash 'thick' like milk, witness says

Scott Daehlin said he could hear the helicopter carrying the NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others but could not see it.
3:37 | 01/28/20

