Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO charged with sex trafficking: Prosecutors

Michael Jeffries; his partner, Matthew Smith; and a third man, James Jacobson, are accused of operating an international sex trafficking and prostitution business that recruited young men for parties.

October 22, 2024

