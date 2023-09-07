Former Trump advisor found guilty of contempt of Congress

A jury has found former Trump advisor Peter Navarro guilty on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee.

September 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live