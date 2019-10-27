Transcript for The founder and leader of ISIS has been killed in a US raid

We begin with the stunning headline, U.S. Special forces in Syria taking down the ruthless leader of ISIS. Abu-bakr al-baghdadi founded the islamic state, and was responsible for gruesome executions including beheadings. The mission was named after Kayla Mueller, an aid worker kidnapped and killed by ISIS. The operation took place in the dead of night in Syria and was monitored at the white house. The president right there in the situation room. The president coming before cameras this morning in a rare Sunday address, calling it a great victory for America. The raid was also a strategic and political victory for the president. Here's Martha Raddatz. Reporter: Abu Bakr al-baghdadi, the world's most wanted and brutal terrorist, dead, after a daring raid by the elite U.S. Delta force. He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world. Reporter: 5:00 P.M. Saturday night, president trump, flanked by vice president pence, national security adviser o'brien, and defense secretary Esper gathering in the situation room with military brass, including the chairman of the joint chiefs. All watching a live step by step feed of the mission. We had absolutely perfect -- as though you were watching a movie. Reporter: Eight chinook helicopters took off on the secret mission from a kurdish controlled area in Iraq, flying low and taking on gunfire before landing in northern Syria. Once on the ground the special operations team blowing holes in the side of baghdadi's hideout, fearing the front door was booby-trapped. Baghdadi fled into an underground tunnel with three children. The president today speaking of the mission in stark detail. He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way. Reporter: But before the special operations team could get to him, baghdadi detonated a suicide vest he was wearing. The three children killed alongside him. His body was mutilated by the blast. The tunnel had caved in on it, in addition, but test results gave totally positive identification. Reporter: The delta force was on the ground for roughly two hours in a firefight with baghdadi's men, killing two of his wives who were also wearing suicide vests, although they did not detonate. At 7:15 P.M., the call came in to the situation room from those on the ground. Saying, "100% confirmation over." We took highly sensitive material and information from the raid. Much having to do with ISIS origins, future plans, things that we very much want. Reporter: At one point the president comparing it to the killing of Osama bin laden. This is the biggest there is. This is the worst ever. Osama bin laden was very big, but Osama bin laden became big with the world trade center. This is a man who built the whole, as he would like to call it, a country. Reporter: Baghdadi had been radicalized while imprisoned in Iraq in 2004. He rose to international prominence in 2014, after declaring himself head of the caliphate. Inspiring barbaric acts of terror, including setting people on fire and beheadings shown on social media. Among his thousands of victims, Americans James Foley, Steven sotloff, Peter kassig, and Kayla Mueller, who he repeatedly raped before she was killed. The men and women who put their lives on the line, we owe them our sincere thanks. Reporter: The mission was named in Kayla's honor, bringing an end to baghdadi's ruthless reign. He will never again harm another innocent man, woman, or child. He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place. Martha, we know this raid had been in the works for weeks. But you have some new reporting tonight on the break the CIA got in finding him? Reporter: Yes, a U.S. Official tells ABC the break came after the arrest and interrogation of one of baghdadi's wives and a courier. The information they provided was one of the keys in a long trail that led them to baghdadi's hideout after a lot of hard work by the CIA and kurdish partners. Martha, thank you. And president trump did not give notice to congress before the televised address. I want to bring in Cecilia Vega. Let's listen to the president's explanation. Washington leaks like I've never seen before. There's nothing, there's no country in the world that leaks like we do. The president explaining his decision. But Cecilia, what should have the protocol have been? Reporter: Tom, past protocol was to alert top congressional leaders in both parties. That did not happen here. The president said he did tell two Republicans before the announcement today. But Democrats are not happy, they say the Russians got advanced warning of this raid before they did. But now Nancy Pelosi is calling on the white house to brief lawmakers. She said in a statement, the house must be briefed on this raid, which the Russians but not top congressional leaders were notified of in advance. And on the administration's overall strategy in the region. And on the other hand, one of the president's top Republican allies, Lindsey graham, who had publicly slammed the president's decision to pull troops out of Syria as the biggest mistake of his presidency, he's now singing the president's praises on this one. Saying al-baghdadi's death is a game changer in the war on terror. Cecilia, thank you. And now to the governor of

