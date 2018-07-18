Co-founder of veteran-led disaster-response group to be recognized

More
Team Rubicon was started in 2010 by two former Marines and now has 80,000 volunteers.
2:23 | 07/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Co-founder of veteran-led disaster-response group to be recognized

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56677415,"title":"Co-founder of veteran-led disaster-response group to be recognized","duration":"2:23","description":"Team Rubicon was started in 2010 by two former Marines and now has 80,000 volunteers. ","url":"/WNT/video/founder-veteran-led-disaster-response-group-recognized-56677415","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.