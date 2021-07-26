France approves new law requiring proof of vaccination

More
As France faces a fourth wave of COVID-19, the country is mandating proof of vaccination to enter many restaurants, bars, theaters and more.
1:30 | 07/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for France approves new law requiring proof of vaccination

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"As France faces a fourth wave of COVID-19, the country is mandating proof of vaccination to enter many restaurants, bars, theaters and more. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79073397","title":"France approves new law requiring proof of vaccination","url":"/WNT/video/france-approves-law-requiring-proof-vaccination-79073397"}