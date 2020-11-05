France reopens after 2 months of strict lockdown

More
People in France are now free to gather in groups up to 10.
1:38 | 05/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for France reopens after 2 months of strict lockdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"People in France are now free to gather in groups up to 10.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70607480","title":"France reopens after 2 months of strict lockdown","url":"/WNT/video/france-reopens-months-strict-lockdown-70607480"}