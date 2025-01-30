Freed Hamas hostages reunite with their families

Three Israelis and five Thai citizens captured on Oct. 7, 2023, were freed Thursday, as part of Hamas' ceasefire agreement with Israel. Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal.

January 30, 2025

