Freight train carrying produce derails in Ohio

One of the engines leaked fuel as 22 cars and two locomotives jumped the track; no injuries were reported.
0:11 | 05/28/19

Transcript for Freight train carrying produce derails in Ohio
The massive freight train derailment in Wellington Ohio 22 cars in two locomotives jumping the tracks the cars carrying produce and building materials one of the engines was leaking fuel. No injuries reported.

