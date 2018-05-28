Transcript for Citizenship, job offered to man who scaled building to save child

Overseas, the incredib rescue of a childangling several storieshigh, cght on came. The V going VIRA the hero, immigrant frommali invited to meet thepresident. Here's ABC's davright. Reporter: An unknown hero leapto action. Scaling a pis apartment ilding to save aild, dangling fro balcony F stories up. His heroic F caught on camera! Secret identity S amazing spiderman, mou gassama. 22 years old. An illegal immigrarom Mali. Ill no more. The French presidenved gassama to the elysee palace this morning to thank him for his bry and offem French citizenship. Thanks to H a 4-year-boy is safe. Ench authorities say the boy's fa had gone off to the grocery STE and then distracted playing pokemon go. He'll now face criminal charges of child neglect. For gassama, citizenship isn't the only reward. He's also been offered a job as a firefighter, so he can actice E day the same heroism he showed in thaaring rescue. David wrht, ABC news, new York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.