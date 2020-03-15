Transcript for From the front lines in the fight against coronavirus

the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus. Reports are coming in warning that hospitals are about to be overwhelmed. So let's bring in Dr. Todd ellerin. Director of infectious diseases. First off, thank you for joining us. I know you're incredibly busy. Take us into the E.R.S. What are you seeing right now? Basically, what we're seeing is record-breaking numbers of patients coming in with flulike illness and pneumonias. This is something we don't usually see in mid-march, at the end of the flu season. And we're now seeing unprecedented numbers of flulike illness and pneumonia. There's been a lot of back and forth about a nationwide website to figure out where to go for drive-through testing locations. Can you talk to us about that? I think the testing is really everything right now. Because we have to figure out which patients have the covid-19 and which don't. Because we have to isolate those patients so they don't spread the virus from one person to another. To have websites or centers around that are able to test, that is critical so we can diagnose, isolate, and figure out the close contacts. All right, doctor, thank you

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.