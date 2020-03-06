Transcript for Frontline health care workers kneel in solidarity

Here in New York, 7:00 P.M. Every night, you hear the cheers from windows for health care workers. Last night, what they did. A striking moment outside Manhattan's Lenox hill hospital. Doctors, nurses, health care workers, on the front lines. In the middle of another crisis, this pandemic, taking a moment to kneel. Holding signs. "Enough." "Racism is a public health emergency." This woman telling us this moment is for her son. He has a right to grow up, he's okay. You know, this world that we live in is not as cruel and as bad as everybody makes it, you know? I want him to live his dreams. Reporter: Elbow bumps from the nurses who have been on the My brother David has special needs and he is very special to me. Seeing him overcome so many challenges has inspired me to empower others.

