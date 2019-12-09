Transcript for Fugitive couple apprehended!

Meantime, we have also been watching the urgent hunt for a husband and wife wanted for murder. On the run after overpowering their guards and then tying them up with shoelaces. Tonight here, the takedown, and here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: The takedown in the dark, captured from a police helicopter's infrared scam are. About 9:00 last night, federal agents and local cops surrounding this hideout about 80 miles northeast of Phoenix, first arresting Susan Barksdale. Her husband Blaine coming out next. He became very verbally abusive to the officers, flipping them the bird, not responding to their commands. Reporter: Authorities say that's when officers used a taser and shot Blaine in the leg with a non-lethal bean bag round. Uh-oh. All right, pepper ball or something deployed. Reporter: The barksdales are suspected of murdering of a 72-year-old Tucson man. On August 26th, authorities say they were being transported in a van, somehow overpowering two guards, tying them up with shoelaces and escaping. On the run for 16 days until this -- We got a tip that came in that said that, you might want to look in the area of pumkin this is obviously a big relief. Reporter: This investigation, not over, David. Authorities believe at least three or four people may have helped the couple while they were on the run. With everything from car rides to clean clothes. David? Clayton, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.