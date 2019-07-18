Transcript for Funeral-home intern helps give veteran fitting final farewell

Finally, America strong. The Vietnam veteran and this time, perfect strangers showing up for duty. It was a remarkable moment in Niles, Michigan. So many people paying tribute to a Vietnam veteran they never knew. Wayne Wilson is 67. And he had knew family and friends. They posted his story online and asked people to pay tribute. They came from Michigan and Iowa and Tennessee and Florida too. I wanted to pay respects. But especially because -- I didn't get to meet him in life. Reporter: 3,000 people. People laying flowers, small American flags, writing, simply, thank you, Wayne. The American legion with a 21-gun salute. And the American flag folded and presented to Wayne's friend Charlotte. No brother dies alone. He's family. We all say that. You got be there. Reporter: Tonight's, Wayne's friends and the workers at brown funeral home all of them saying this is proof that we're not afraid to come together and wrap our arms around each other for a Vietnam veteran who served his country. We needed that tonight. I'm David Muir. Hope to see you tomorrow.

