Transcript for Furniture, toys and clothes subject to new 10% tax on Chinese goods

says he wasn't to work. He was one of four to condemn president trump's tweet targeting women of color. The Dow down more than 70 points in just the past five days, and tonight, China saying they are not afraid of a fight. But American consumers could pay the price. A higher one in fact. Here is ABC's Rebecca Jarvis tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the cost of those tariffs set to take effect next month. China going to retaliate. Smartphones, furniture, toys, and clothes coming from China to the U.S. Subject to a new 10% tax, paid to U.S. Customs by U.S. Businesses when the goods enter our country. While most companies believe something should be done to level the playing field, many warning customers will bear the burden. Foot weir will bear the burden. Some running sneakers could spike from $150 to more than $187. iPhones could see prizes rise $10 if apple decides to pass the cost to consumers. It will be a tough sell with corporate America saves about $100 billion a year because of tax cuts. Either way, it hits bottom line. All right, thank you on a Friday night. In other news here tonight, the trump administration is

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.