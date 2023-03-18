Fury in France over Macron's plan to raise the retirement age

Heated protests continue to sweep across France after President Emmanuel Macron pushed through a controversial pension reform bill without a vote in the National Assembly.

March 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live