Garbage man inspires support for sanitation worker on Instagram

Philadelphia-based Terrill Haigler started an Instagram to show the community the everyday lives of workers, like himself, on the front lines amid the pandemic.
1:37 | 08/20/20

Transcript for Garbage man inspires support for sanitation worker on Instagram

