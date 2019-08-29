Gas prices low as Labor Day weekend nears

Gas is 30 cents cheaper than last year and at the lowest Labor Day price since 2016.
0:18 | 08/29/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Gas prices low as Labor Day weekend nears
And good news for drivers getting away this holiday weekend. The national average price at the pump just two dollars and 55 cents per gallon heading into the weekend that's thirty cents cheaper than one year ago and the lowest Labor Day priced when he sixteen. The cheapest state Louisiana. I just two dollars and fifteen cents a gallon.

