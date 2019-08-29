-
Now Playing: Record number of travelers expected over Labor Day
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian wreaks havoc on Labor Day travel
-
Now Playing: Milwaukee urges residents to stop using e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: Car blows past school bus stop sign, nearly hitting child
-
Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says he’s finished chemotherapy
-
Now Playing: Pair of fishermen capture close encounter with great white shark on camera
-
Now Playing: Gas prices low as Labor Day weekend nears
-
Now Playing: 2 people injured when hot-air balloon loses control upon landing
-
Now Playing: Police pull driver to safety in fiery car rescue in Georgia
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian could strengthen to Category 4 storm
-
Now Playing: Island volcano of Stromboli erupts right in front of tour boat
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden under scrutiny for war story told on campaign trail
-
Now Playing: James Comey avoids prosecution for sharing classified memos
-
Now Playing: Major airlines issuing travel warnings before Dorian hits Florida
-
Now Playing: Residents in Florida preparing for the worst as hurricane looms
-
Now Playing: Arizona couple suspected of murder allegedly escapes custody
-
Now Playing: Woman brings wedding dress, photographer to grandmother in hospice care
-
Now Playing: North Carolina college student arrested for alleged school shooting plot
-
Now Playing: More than 400 US police departments team up with Ring doorbell company
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old killed after temporary walls fall on her at mall