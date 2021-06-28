Gen. Scott Miller on US troop withdrawal

The longest-serving commander in America’s longest war, Gen. Scott Miller, reflects on the massive withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan as Taliban troops sweep through the country.
2:56 | 06/28/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Gen. Scott Miller on US troop withdrawal

