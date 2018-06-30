Transcript for General Motors warns Trump on new tariffs for imported cars

Time now for our index. General motors with a warng for the trump administration, saying the president's call for netariffs on imported car parts could backfire, hurting their demand, leading to fewer jobs and lower wages, driving prices up by thousands of dollars, and raising risks they'll face retaliation overseas. This comes as global trade tensions escalate. We head to Europe and a violent brawl on an easyjet flight from Paris to mallorca, a passenger head-butting one of the stewards. Tonight, easyjet said they'll pursue the charges against that passenger. In Japan, a fiery failure to launch, this manned rocket crashing down just seconds after liftoff. A massive explosion when the engine's failed. In sports, soccer fans, long debated who the best player is. Argentina's Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, today, both knocked out of the running for the world cup. Argentina losing to France, 4-3. Portugal losing to Uruguay, 2-1. Tomorrow, Spain takes on Russia and Croatia faces off against Denmark.

