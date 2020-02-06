George Floyd’s death sparks large protests overseas

Thousands of people converged on the main courthouse in Paris to support American protestors calling for racial justice and an end to harsh police tactics.
06/02/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for George Floyd’s death sparks large protests overseas
The death of George Floyd sparking protests around the globe from London to Paris for example and in Paris tonight thousands converging on the main courthouse to support. American protesters calling for racial justice and a harsh police tactics overnight dusk violence erupting there as well police firing tear gassed cleared the streets. And a striking image from a bombed out building in Syria tonight a mural of George fully.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

