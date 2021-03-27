Transcript for Georgia’s new voting law comes under fire

Georgia's new voting law comes under fire. Critics calling it voter suppression, saying it unfairly targets voters of color. But supporters of the law, including the state's Republican governor who signed it this week, pushing back tonight. Here's ABC's Elizabeth Schulze. Reporter: Tonight protesters against that sweeping new election law taking to the streets in Georgia. No justice! No peace! Reporter: The law limits ballot drop boxes, tightens I.D. Requirements for mail-in voting, and makes it a crime for anyone other than a poll worker to offer food and water to voters waiting in line. Critics say the law unfairly targets voters of color. President Biden calling it Jim crow 2.0. It's an atrocity. This is nothing but punitive, designed to keep people from Reporter: But tonight, Georgia's Republican governor Brian Kemp pushing back. We're just going to make sure it's a secure process and that those drop boxes are monitored. Reporter: Kemp signing the bill behind closed doors, surrounded by white men. Quit. I said quit. Reporter: Democratic state representative park cannon, a black woman, was arrested trying to get in. Her lawyer speaking out to ABC news. The rest of the country needs to take a very strong look at the tactics that are being used in Georgia. Reporter: Dozens of other states with republican-led legislatures are considering new laws, putting new restrictions on voting. Critics say it's a blatant attempt to suppress turnout in states that flipped for Democrats in the last election. Whit? Elizabeth Schulze, thank you. Myanmar seeing its deadliest

