The first Gerber baby meets the winner of this year's contest

Ann Turner Clark, 91, had a chance to bond with Lucas Warren.
1:19 | 06/06/18

Finally tonight here, America strong. The original Gerber baby all es years later, and who S vising now. It's that baby face we all know. The Gerber baby, E 1931. The company once write "Babies are our business, our on business." It was a sketch of a real baby that won a contest back then. That baby, Ann turner Clark. She's now 91 years young. Gerber selecting a new Gerber every year. And we reported R here, baby who won this year,as Warren from dalt, Georgia. First Gerber baby down syndrome. And Lucas's mother, Courtney, always remembering the nurse at spital. Our nnu me, treat Lucas like a Normal child, because that's what he is. She said, him like you would a typical child will bless your life tremendous that's the words I live by. Reporter: And over ekend, we learned of a markable moment their baby, Lucas, theurrent Gerber baby, meeting T original, Ann turner Clark. Lucas blowhe his parents say the two had an E bond. And Ann's grdson, Chris, posting this phoonline writing, "Pretty C" and we agree. America strong. Lucas Ann tother. Ank you for watching here on a Wednesday T. I' David Muir. I hope to see you tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

