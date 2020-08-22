Transcript for Ghost Kitchens become big business during pandemic

Back now with a new trend emerging that could be affecting what you eat. They're called ghost kitchens. Here's ABC's Deirdre Bolton. Reporter: Tonight for the troubled restaurant business, an emerging bright spot, the ghost restaurant meals that don't actually come from restaurants but from large-scale kitchens shared mostly by independent chefs with independent menus renting space and cooking strictly for take-out. In this pandemic, ghost kitchens are on a hot streak. We plan on opening two more locations this year, and we're hoping to open somewhere between 10 and 15 next year. Reporter: Last year 5% of food deliveries came from ghost kitchens, now it's 20%. In fact, these days if you scroll grubhub or Uber eats for restaurant delivery, many listings are ghost kitchen operations. People might be surprised the food is not coming from a brick and mortar restaurant but they won't care. Reporter: Ryan willcockson sees opportunity in this making a start in the food business by renting space in a ghost kitchen. I feel like the ghost kitchen model is going to be here to stay, and I'm glad that we started with it. Reporter: It's how he plans to keep going even when the pandemic ends. More companies are planning on opening ghost kitchens driven by how many of us are ordering more and more online than we used to. Tom. Deirdre Bolton for us, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.