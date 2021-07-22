Giant video wall collapses at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

More
A giant video projector wall has collapsed ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
0:14 | 07/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giant video wall collapses at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"A giant video projector wall has collapsed ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79002023","title":"Giant video wall collapses at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami","url":"/WNT/video/giant-video-wall-collapses-hard-rock-stadium-miami-79002023"}