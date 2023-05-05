Ginni Thomas under more scrutiny over newly revealed payments

The Washington Post reported Justice Clarence Thomas' wife received payments that were billed to a nonprofit group, and that the donor specified that her name be left off the billing paperwork.

May 5, 2023

