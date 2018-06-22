Little girl and her American Girl doll have matching surgery scars

More
Surgeon Andrew Lodge recreated surgery scar of 5-year-old Mical Olaiz, who has congenital heart defect, on her doll.
2:00 | 06/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Little girl and her American Girl doll have matching surgery scars

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56097436,"title":"Little girl and her American Girl doll have matching surgery scars","duration":"2:00","description":"Surgeon Andrew Lodge recreated surgery scar of 5-year-old Mical Olaiz, who has congenital heart defect, on her doll. ","url":"/WNT/video/girl-american-girl-doll-matching-surgery-scars-56097436","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.