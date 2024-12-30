Investigators probe cause of South Korean plane crash

A team from the NTSB joined South Korean investigators to figure out what led to Sunday's crash, which killed 179 people. Only two people -- both flight attendants -- survived the Jeju Air crash.

December 30, 2024

