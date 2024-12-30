NYPD ramps up Times Square security for New Year's Eve

As a million people prepare to ring in 2025 at the Crossroads of the World, the department has thousands of officers ready to keep them safe. The NYPD said there are no specific, credible threats.

December 30, 2024

