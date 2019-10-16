Transcript for Girl, 5, recalls moment she met adoptive parents

Finally tonight, America strong. The 5-year-old girl and the message to her mother. This is 5-year-old gabby, adopted from China when she was 4. Her big sister, lily, was also adopted from China. And here she is talking to her mom about her adoption and about her sister, lily. Little baby. Reporter: And this is the moment gabby tells her American mother how she felt the day they met in China. We were very excited to meet you and our dad. Oh. And we love you guys and we want to be here for you and daddy. Oh. And I was very excited to meet you, too. Reporter: Gabby then talking about what the adoption did for her heart. Well, you know what happened to my heart? What happened to your heart? Well, first time I saw you, when I saw you, my heart fell in love with you. Your heart fell in love with me? Oh, my heart fell in love with you, too. Reporter: Now us, too. Tonight, the family telling us, "We are thankful this precious message is spreading worldwide and our hope is that more hearts and homes are open to adoption because of precious gabby." When I saw you, my heart fall in love with you. We needed gabby

