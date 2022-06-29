Giuliani testifies in front of Georgia special grand jury investigating 2020 election

Rudy Giuliani testified Wednesday before a special grand jury in Georgia that is investigating claims Giuliani and former President Donald Trump tried to change election results in the state.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live