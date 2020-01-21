A glimpse of life in Canada for Prince Harry and Meghan

More
Meghan Markle is seen in a photograph walking her dogs with baby Archie as Prince Harry says goodbye to the only life he’s known.
1:54 | 01/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A glimpse of life in Canada for Prince Harry and Meghan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:54","description":"Meghan Markle is seen in a photograph walking her dogs with baby Archie as Prince Harry says goodbye to the only life he’s known.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68412616","title":"A glimpse of life in Canada for Prince Harry and Meghan","url":"/WNT/video/glimpse-life-canada-prince-harry-meghan-68412616"}