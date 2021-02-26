-
Now Playing: Texas family builds their very own ice rink during the winter storm
-
Now Playing: Sea turtles rescued in Texas close to returning to ocean
-
Now Playing: Manhattan DA takes possession of Trump's tax returns
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, bulldogs stolen
-
Now Playing: Texas energy executives pressed by state lawmakers
-
Now Playing: New York governor under fire for deaths at nursing homes
-
Now Playing: CIA to release murder investigation of US journalist
-
Now Playing: New COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in New York City
-
Now Playing: Yosemite's stunning 'firefall' phenomenon
-
Now Playing: Culture boxes aim to educate kids on diversity and inclusion
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden marks 50 million vaccinations under his administration
-
Now Playing: MLB now recognizes the Negro League Baseball players’ statistics
-
Now Playing: Biden marks 50 million COVID-19 shots under his administration
-
Now Playing: Biden administration marks 50M COVID-19 vaccine shots
-
Now Playing: Historic sports venue aims to feed families
-
Now Playing: The debate on reopening schools
-
Now Playing: Equality Act poised to pass Democrat-led House
-
Now Playing: What we know about transplanted organs carrying COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Officers rescue people from burning vehicle in Georgia