Former gold medal coach dies by suicide after being charged with sexual assault

US women’s Olympic coach John Geddert is accused of abusing a teen and recruiting adults and minors for forced labor. Authorities said he also lied during former doctor Larry Nassar’s investigation.
1:43 | 02/26/21

