Transcript for Google Earth image helps authorities solve 22-year-old mystery

Reporter: This is the Google Earth image that helped crack a 22-year-old mystery. Look into the pond. That's a car submerged right behind a home. A former resident of this south Florida neighborhood spotted it while searching the property online last month. The homeowner was alerted right away. Yeah, that's definitely a car. Why? I said, where is that? She goes, that's behind your house. Reporter: Barry fay called his friend with a drone, flew it above the scene, and they saw it. Then he called police. New void video showing the moment police pulled the car from the water. A diver smashing the window, making a grisly discovery. They immediately shoved everyone off the property and back onto the sidewalk, and they knew that there was a body inside the car. Reporter: The skeletal remains positively identified as William moldt, missing since November 7th, 1997. Last heard from when he called his girlfriend from a nightclub, telling her he'd be home soon. We're told the community where the car was found was under construction in 1997. The question now, how did William moldt end up in the pond. Thanks, Victor.

