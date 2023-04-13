GOP donor bought property from Justice Thomas: Report

Donor Harlan Crow's company allegedly bought three properties from Justice Clarence Thomas' family, which went undisclosed, according to a report from ProPublica.

April 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live