Grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe moving faster than expected

Multiple witnesses testified Monday before the Fulton County grand jury weighing charges against former President Donald Trump, including at least one who was initially scheduled to testify Tuesday.

August 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live