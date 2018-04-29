Transcript for Grandmother accused of murdering two people making first court appearance

New developments in the case making national headlines the grand mother accused of murdering two people make your first quarter appearance in Florida. Prosecutors say she killed her husband and that another woman and stole her identity. Police following her trail for weeks here's ABC's heater banker. The 56 year old female fugitive a grandmother. Believed to be behind two murders today expressionless before a Florida judge and saying very little. When you're could be really deserves it. Here Lois Reese listening by phone during her first appearance while prosecutors allege she psychotic and refuses to take her medication. She's in the sunshine state facing several charges following the death of Pamela Hutchinson. Police say she beef branded the 59 year old Hutchinson who they call a lookalike. Then killed her. We're for. Authorities allege that Reese was using Hutchinson ID. On the run since late march after her husband was found shot and killed at their home in Minnesota. Initially taking off in the family car she seems to ask for directions in this video. Yeah. Police later capture her in Texas near the Mexico border she looks like anybody's mother a grandmother. Yet she's an absolute cold blooded murder of. And mrs. Reese who has not entered a plea is being held without bond for now it's possible. That she could face further charges us because we spoke with Minnesota authorities who say they're going to wait for that Florida Keys to wrap up. And then try her separately in Minnesota. For murdering her husband's Tom all right Adrian thanks so much.

