A new grief in America

More
Images shared from the massacre in Thousand Oaks, a city once called one of the safest in the country.
0:50 | 11/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A new grief in America

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59070472,"title":"A new grief in America","duration":"0:50","description":"Images shared from the massacre in Thousand Oaks, a city once called one of the safest in the country.","url":"/WNT/video/grief-america-59070472","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.