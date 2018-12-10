Transcript for Group demands recall of nearly 3M Kia and Hyundai vehicles

To the index of other news in the new consumer alert tonight involving millions of vehicles the center for auto safety demanding nearly three million Kia and Hyundai vehicles be recalled. Warning that certain models from 2010 to 2015 or risk of fire. The group said in more than 200 complaints over auto makers tonight insisting safety is of highest importance. Undies as they search for T effect and could not find one not already covered by previous recall. Key is saying they are concerned by the group's methodology and they had there are a number of factors that can cause a fire.

