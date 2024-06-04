Grumpy baby goes viral for many frowning faces

Meet Trent Mundy, also known as "Grumpy Baby." In the photos, Mundy, born on May 3, is shown scowling at the camera with furrowed eyebrows.

June 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live