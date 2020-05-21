Transcript for Guilty pleas for Lori Loughlin, husband in cheating scandal

going to turn next here to the sudden guilty plea from actress Lori Loughlin and her husband. What they now admit to, and how much prison time they'll get. Here's Deborah Roberts tonight. Reporter: It's a stunning reversal. A guilty plea from actress Lori Loughlin and husband mossimo gianulli. Under a deal with prosecutors, Loughlin would serve two months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, pay a $150,000 fine and do 100 hours of community service. Her husband would serve five months on two fraud charges, pay $250,000 and perform 250 hours of service. It may have paid off that she and he waited until now. Reporter: The couple accused of paying a half million dollars to get their two daughters into usc as rowing recruits. Sending the scheme's mastermind Rick singer photos to help create fake athletic profiles, though neither girl rowed competitively. For months, they insisted the payments were legitimate donations, accusing prosecutors of misconduct. Lori Loughlin and her husband realized they weren't getting this case dismissed. Yetrosecutors also recognized that maybe their case has a couple of holes that they hadn't counted on. And I think that's what ended up bringing the parties together. Reporter: Loughlin and her husband will plead guilty tomorrow via veo conference, due to the pandemic. If a judge signs off on all of this, it will probably be about 90 days before their sentenced. David? Deborah Roberts with us live here in New York tonight. Deb, thank you.

