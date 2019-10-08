Transcript for Gun violence takes center stage in 2020 race

We turn to politics now and the issue of gun violence taking center stage in downtown des Moines. With the 2020 democratic candidates turning up the volume against president trump and senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell and the NRA in the aftermath of the Dayton and El Paso murders. Mary Bruce is with the candidates in Iowa tonight. Reporter: In Iowa today, the 2020 presidential hopefuls with a rallying cry for gun reform. We need reasonable gun safety laws in our country, including universal background checks and a renewal on the assault weapons ban. Reporter: On the sidelines of the fair, the candidates pitching their plans at a gun safety forum for voters eager for change. I come to you, I know, at a time of sorrow in our country, but a time of real determination. We are going to make change. We are going to pass gun safety laws in this country. Aks, ars, they have no business in our neighborhoods in peace time in the united States of America. They are for war Zones. Reporter: After the massacres in El Paso and Dayton, the candidates are determined to keep up the pressure on Republicans. They should be exposed. They should be exposed for what they refuse to do because they're being intimidated by the NRA. Reporter: Back in Washington, the president is pushing for stricter back grown checks and says he can get Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell and even the gun lobby on board. Do you believe the president when he says he wants to see meaningful reform. I find that fascinating when he says he's going check with the NRA. Reporter: Do you get any sense that this time around, things are different? I think democracy is starting to show a little muscle out there and I think Mitch Mcconnell is getting just a little bit worried. In my view he ought to be a lot worried. Reporter: Now, the real challenge here is going to be to keep up -- candidates, especially those that are senators crisscrossing the country, hammering home their plans trying to keep this debate Toronto and center.

