Gunfire caught on surveillance at fast-food drive-thru

Police said a suspect was allegedly robbing a cashier when a customer started shooting in the window.
0:21 | 05/28/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Gunfire caught on surveillance at fast-food drive-thru
Two California and the gunfire caught on surveillance at a fast food drive through. Police in San and a say a masked man was holding up a cashier. When a customer in line at the drive in window started firing at the robber hitting that suspect who collapsed trying to escape. He's in custody tonight. But police are on the hunt for that mystery shooter who sped off in a silver sedan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

