Transcript for Gunfire caught on surveillance at fast-food drive-thru

Two California and the gunfire caught on surveillance at a fast food drive through. Police in San and a say a masked man was holding up a cashier. When a customer in line at the drive in window started firing at the robber hitting that suspect who collapsed trying to escape. He's in custody tonight. But police are on the hunt for that mystery shooter who sped off in a silver sedan.

