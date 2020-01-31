Transcript for Gunfire erupts near Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Next, the dangerous incident outside mar-a-lago. A speeding SUV breaching two security checkpoints. Shots fired by the secret service and two sheriffs. David Wright is there. Reporter: Tonight, this woman is under arrest after a chaotic scene near the president's palm beach club just hours before his arrival. Police say 30-year-old Hannah Roemhild drove a black SUV through two of mar-a-lago's security checkpoints. This woman's driving on the wrong side of the road, going 70 plus miles per hour, with people all over the place. Reporter: The secret service and sheriff's deputies then opening fire, hitting the vehicle. But the driver sped off. We're going to fire when our lives are in danger and there's danger to the public, and that's exactly what happened. Reporter: Police say Roemhild then managed to pick up a passenger before a Florida strait trooper located her bullet riddled SUV at this palm beach hotel, tackling her as she attempted to flee to her This is not a terrorist thing. This is someone obviously impaired somehow. Reporter: There's the latest in incidents at mar-a-lago since the president took office. This is where the suspect was apprehended. Those flashing lights that's the vehicle. The subject faces serious charges. Important to underscore, the president is not here. Was never in any danger. David, thank you. Next tonight, the Ted Bundy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.