Gunman caught on surveillance footage sought in deadly Florida shooting

More
A suspect in Saturday night's fatal South Beach shooting can be seen walking around the area and firing a gun toward the ocean. However the killing of a 33-year-old male was not shown.
1:06 | 02/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gunman caught on surveillance footage sought in deadly Florida shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61199186,"title":"Gunman caught on surveillance footage sought in deadly Florida shooting","duration":"1:06","description":"A suspect in Saturday night's fatal South Beach shooting can be seen walking around the area and firing a gun toward the ocean. However the killing of a 33-year-old male was not shown.","url":"/WNT/video/gunman-caught-surveillance-footage-sought-deadly-florida-shooting-61199186","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.