Nearly half of US states seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

More
Travel concerns are growing as the number of flyers is approaching pre-pandemic numbers.
2:24 | 03/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nearly half of US states seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:24","description":"Travel concerns are growing as the number of flyers is approaching pre-pandemic numbers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76738522","title":"Nearly half of US states seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases","url":"/WNT/video/half-us-states-uptick-covid-19-cases-76738522"}