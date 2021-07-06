Transcript for Harris delivers message in Guatemala

evening to vice president kamala Harris on her first international trip in Guatemala. Her message tonight to the people in that country -- do not make that journey to the U.S. Saying the U.S. Will help fight corruption and crime on the ground there. Matt Gutman, who has reported from the region on the families and children there on why parents would risk sending their children, he's on this again Reporter: Tonight, vice president kamala Harris in Guatemala with a message. Do not come. Do not make that journey. I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the united states/mexico border. Do not come. Do not come. Reporter: This year, more than 96,000 migrants from Guatemala alone have been about prehebded at the border. 21,000 of them unaccompanied more than from any other country. The goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home. Reporter: This is her first foreign trip a vice president and tonight, she has pledged help from the U.S. To fight corruption and crime, which drive thousands to make that journey north. We want to make sure that this is about transnational crime and we have to follow the money and we have to stop it. Reporter: Protesters greeting Harris with their own message. For weeks now, we have been reporting on the hardships so many face here. On our journey, we met these children who say they are hungry. So Nelson is 11, ali is 12 and they are about the size of my 6-year-old. These children tell me they've never eaten meat in their lives. Heartbreaking to watch, David. Next stop for vice president Harris is Mexico. She'll meet with its president. The agenda there, very similar to what it was in Guatemala. Finding ways of enticing people to stay in their home countries by improving conditions there. Matt Gutman. Thank you for staying on this, We're going to turn next

