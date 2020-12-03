Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison “The View” co-hosts react to the disgraced media mogul being sentenced to 23 years in prison on criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape convictions.

Weinstein 'despondent' as he faces sentencing Harvey Weinstein is facing a minimum of probation and a maximum of four years in prison on the rape conviction, and between five and 25 years on the criminal sexual assault conviction.