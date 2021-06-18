Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies at 58

Goldner had reportedly taken a recent leave of absence for medical care. Hasbro didn&rsquo;t disclose a cause of death, but Goldner had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live