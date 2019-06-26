Transcript for Haunting image triggers blame game for Trump, Democrats

And we begin tonight with that image drawing outrage. A father and his young daughter discovered dead as they were trying to get to the U.S. We warn you, again, it is disturbing. Today, lawmakers pointed to this photo on capitol hill, saying this is the effect of a lack of policy on immigration, that father, his young daughter, just shy of 2. And president trump tonight being asked what he makes of that photo. This evening, the president's response, as several democratic candidates now make this a central issue. ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, who just got inside a Texas facility that is under heavyscrutiny, leading us off. Reporter: Before this haunting image shocked a nation, Valeria's little arm resting on her father's neck, their bodies, sharing a shirt, face down in the shallows, we're now learning the day before. ABC news learning the father, Oscar Ramirez, tried to claim asylum and enter legally at a Brownsville port of entry. But he was reportedly turned away. So, he then turned to the Rio grande. But instead of carrying them into the U.S., the river's currents carried them off. Valeria was just of shy of her 2nd birthday. Her grandmother, clutching this stuffed animal, says this is her favorite doll. Today, president trump was asked what he made of that photo. I hate it. And I know it could stop immediately in the Democrats change the law. They have to change the laws. The Democrats refuse to change the loopholes. They refused to change the asylum. In one hour, we could have it done. They want to have open borders and open borders mean crime. And open borders mean people drowning in the rivers. And it's a very dangerous thing. Reporter: But Democrats say it's the president's fault. The president's actions at the border are a whirlwind of incompetence leading to pictures like this. Reporter: The issue front and center in the race for 2020. Elizabeth Warren, ahead of tonight's first democratic debate, making a trip to a children's migrant center outside of Miami, describing what she saw. These were children who were being marched. Like little soldiers. Like little prisoners from one place to another. Reporter: Warren declaring this -- These children pose no threat. To people here in the united States of America. Reporter: About 14,000 unaccompanied migrant children are currently held in facilities across the Coury. And today, ABC news was invited inside the Clint border patrol station where children was allegedly left filthy and hungry. This is my fourth time going into one of these detention facilities, and each time we've been prevented from bringing cameras in to show what's really going on inside. Matt Gutman with us live Matt, the president blaming Democrats, the Democrats saying he caused this. The house passing a spending bill. You pointed out, no cameras as you went in. What do we know from the senate and what did you see once inside? Reporter: The senate passed its own bill today, David, and earlier today, house speaker Pelosi and president trump spent about 15 minutes on the phone, trying to find a way to recog smile between the house and senate bills in a way that would satisfy everyone. Having just come out of that facility that was likened to a fortune facility, what we saw was basically a jail situation with open cell doors, kids on cots. There were toothbrushes, there was soap, there was adequate food, but obviously that spending bill is meant to alleviate the massive pressure that can occur here. The capacity at this facility is about 100. At least 700 just a few weeks ago, David. Matt Gutman leading us off tonight. Thank you.

